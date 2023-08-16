Cardinals prospects: 3 prospects the Cardinals should be concerned about
With the Cardinals' new-look farm system, there are some prospects slipping down the prospect chain.
2. Infielder Jonathan Mejia
Jonathan Mejia was signed by St.Louis as an international free agent last season and didn't waste any time showing what he could do, slashing .267/.418/.479 in the Dominican Summer League. Mejia also showed great discipline at the plate ( 33 walks in 45 games) and showed off impressive arm strength for a middle infielder.
But when it comes to the 2023 season, it has been dreadful, to say the least for Mejia. Across 36 games with the Florida Coast League Cardinals and the Palm Beach Cardinals, he is only hitting .157 with just 6 extra-base hits. He is still drawing walks at a high rate (.315 on-base percentage) but other than that, he is not doing much at the plate. He has also struggled immensely in the field, he has committed 13 errors in only 32 total games at shortstop this season, and including 18 errors in the Dominican Summer League last season, it's obvious that's something that needs to be worked on.
Despite this being a very disappointing season so far for Mejia, MLB Pipeline still thinks highly of him, ranking him 21st on the Cardinals' top 30 prospects list, only a slight drop from last year where he was #16. And with the fact that Mejia is only 18 years old, and with infielders Masyn Winn along with the newcomers to the organization Thomas Saggese and Cesar Prieto ahead of Mejia on the prospect pool, the Cardinals can be patient with him and just hope that 2023 is a fluke.