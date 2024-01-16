Cardinals prospect Victor Scott II compared to Mookie Betts at Winter Warm-Up
According to Jordan Walker, Victor Scott II is "kind of like the Mookie Betts of the Cardinals"
By Andrew Wang
This past weekend at Cardinals' Winter Warm-Up, players, coaches, and front office executives gathered for an unofficial kickoff to the 2024 season. Fans are rightfully excited for the upcoming season, and many young players have impressed at the event. Center field prospect Victor Scott II has caught the attention of many after a 94 stolen base season between High-A and Double-A.
When asked about Scott, Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker said "Unbelievable athlete, unbelievable basketball player and unbelievable bowler. He’s kind of like the Mookie Betts of the St. Louis Cardinals."
The comparison to Betts has admittedly been overhyped a bit by national media outlets, but Scott's versatility both on and off the field shows his character as an ever-learning student of the game.
To learn more about Scott's work ethic, personality, and rise through the Cardinals' system, check out site expert Josh Jacobs' interview with him for the Noot News Podcast:
Scott, whose parents are both sprinters, gave a highly encouraging quote: “In college, I liked to think of myself as a sprinter who played baseball, now, I’m more of a baseball player who can run.” He's been working on his bat speed to generate more power without sacrificing his contact tool. There's no question in his speed or defense, but if Scott can develop into a quality Major League hitter, he'd instantly make an impact on the Cardinals' roster, and he'll have every chance to do so this Spring Training.
Scott also drew comparisons to Nolan Arenado for his competitive edge and training intensity. With his immense talent combined with his tireless work ethic, Cardinals fans should be extremely for Victor Scott II to make his debut in St. Louis as the surefire center fielder of the future. He'll be one of the most intriguing names to watch this spring to break camp with the Major League club.