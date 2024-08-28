Cardinals promote pitcher Quinn Mathews to Triple-A Memphis

LHP Quinn Mathews has been transferred from Springfield (AA) to Memphis (AAA).



Mathews, 23, will join his 4th team of the season after beginning the year at Palm Beach (A).



The No. 60 overall prospect is 8-3 with a 2.27 ERA in 22 starts and leads all @MiLB pitchers with 180 SO. pic.twitter.com/Kw6K2ImJEk