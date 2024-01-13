Everything you need to know about Cardinals' Winter Warm-Up 2024
The St. Louis Cardinals are set to kick off their 2024 season at Winter Warm-Up this weekend!
By Andrew Wang
The 2024 offseason has been a rather eventful one for the St. Louis Cardinals, but many questions are left unanswered. For example, will payroll increase for next season? Will the Cardinals look to add another reliever or starting pitcher? Without an end-of-season press conference, Cardinals fans have been somewhat left in the dark on the organization's plan to rebound from an abysmal 2023 season. With Spring Training around five weeks away, there's not much time left.
This weekend, John Mozeliak, Oliver Marmol, and many Cardinals players will be present at Winter Warm-Up at Busch Stadium to answer questions for media members in an "unofficial" start to the 2024 season. There will be tons of Main Stage entertainment, special activities for fans such as a clubhouse tour, and autograph meet-and-greets with current players and Cardinals alumni. Mozeliak will address the press on Saturday morning, and players and coaches will follow on Saturday afternoon, Sunday, and Monday. Some of the main stage guests include Sonny Gray, Lars Nootbaar, and Xavier Scruggs.
Fans can join the festivities of Winter Warm-Up by purchasing tickets that are still available now. Site expert Josh Jacobs will be representing Redbird Rants and the Noot News Podcast as a credentialed media member, and site contributor Sandy McMillan and myself will be present to interact with Cardinals fans as well. We'd love to chat with you on any of the days you are there!
This event will be a fantastic way to interact with us, and other members of Cardinals media and the organization. On Monday at 11 am, beat writers Derrick Goold, Katie Woo, Jeff Jones, and John Denton will host a fan Q&A in the visitors' clubhouse for further engagement.
There are so many different events and activities going on each day, and you can get a full look at the schedule by visiting the Winter Warm-Up landing page on the Cardinals' website.
We're looking forward to interacting with Cardinals fans at Winter Warm-Up, hoping to get some of our burning questions about the 2024 season answered, and excited for a fun-filled weekend to kick off Cardinals baseball this year!