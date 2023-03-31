Cardinals: Paper cuts, missed opportunities, other Opening Day Reactions
Adam Wainwright is going to be sorely missed
Standing in the stadium Sunday, everyone expected something to celebrate Adam Wainwright as he took the field with his teammates during pre-game ceremonies. No one expected the Cardinal legend to take his budding music career to the next level.
Following the Canadian National Anthem, Wainwright was introduced as the U.S. National Anthem singer for the day and had an all-time great performance in front of the home faithful.
You can check out the performance here.
You can just seen the shock and awe on his teammates faces, and just how much Wainwright means to this team and this city. Wainwright is starting the year on the injured list, but let's hope he is able to return soon and turn in one last magical season in St. Louis.