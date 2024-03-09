Cardinals Opening Day Roster Prediction 3.0: How roster looks after multiple injuries
The injury bug has bitten the Cardinals hard the last week, and now their Opening Day lineup has some major shakeups.
By Josh Jacobs
Infield (6) - Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Masyn Winn, Nolan Gorman, Brendan Donovan, and Brandon Crawford
The infield group is where we saw a shakeup last time, as the Cardinals brought in Brandon Crawford as veteran depth behind Masyn Winn.
There are a couple of things to note when it comes to the Crawford signing. Not only was it needed with Edman likely being out to begin the year, but the club has also indicated that they'd prefer Edman to focus on center field and not worry about playing any shortstop. Originally, they wanted him to be able to back up Winn there, but it seems like his slow recovery this offseason changed that plan.
Crawford's presence on the roster does block some other players from making the team when they are fully healthy. I expect him to be on the roster most of the year, but if someone like Victor Scott II forces his way into the everyday lineup, Edman could slide into a utility role and make Crawford expendable.
The Cardinals have a strong starting infield, with Arenado, Winn, and Goldschmidt joined by one of Gorman or Donovan at second base when at full strength. My guess is that Donovan or Gorman will DH when their full lineup is out there, but there's a chance they sit Donovan against left-handed pitching due to his struggles against southpaws.
While Crawford will have a defined role spelling Winn when he needs an off day, Carpenter is the clear 26th man on the roster, someone that the club can have on the bench almost every day, only getting a few at-bats every week. I do not see that role changing unless Carpenter is going through a hot streak at the plate.