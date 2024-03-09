Cardinals Opening Day Roster Prediction 3.0: How roster looks after multiple injuries
The injury bug has bitten the Cardinals hard the last week, and now their Opening Day lineup has some major shakeups.
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals have had a lot of setbacks over the last week, creating some major shifts to their projected Opening Day roster.
Just a week ago, I published our "2.0 Opening Day Roster Prediction" after the Brandon Crawford signing and some uncertainty around Tommy Edman's wrist. Since then, Edman's status has become even bleaker, and now both Sonny Gray and Lars Nootbaar may miss Opening Day as well.
The good news is that none of those injuries appear to be things that should keep them out for very long, but with Opening Day fast approaching, it looks like the Cardinals' roster will be without three of their key pieces when they open up in Los Angeles against the Dodgers.
While it's important to remember that it's a 162-game season and missing players for a week or two is part of the game, it's true that the Cardinals have a very tough start to their season, and after last year's debacle, they really need a strong start to the season to quiet the critics and get the club on the right track.
With that being said, how will the Cardinals roster look without those three names on the roster? Will some exciting young talent get a shot in their place? Here is how I predict things will shake out as things currently stand.
Catcher (2) - Willson Contreras and Ivan Herrera
No changes when it comes to the catchers. This spring has been a continuation of an encouraging offseason for both catchers, and the tandeum has a chance to be one of the best in baseball this year. Both are looking to make improvements defensively, but their bats will be the way they both make a major impact on this club.