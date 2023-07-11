Cardinals' Nolan Arenado is not getting traded, no matter what Jon Heyman reports
I get it, the question had to be asked by national media, but Jon Heyman has created a storyline that just is not there.
By Josh Jacobs
We all knew it was coming, and Jon Heyman of the New York Post is the one who pulled the trigger on it. He asked St. Louis Cardinals' All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado about the possibility of being traded and then posted a story today with the headline "Nolan Arenado knows Cardinals trading him isn’t out of the question".
Well, according to everything the Cardinals have said, and the fact that Arenado has a full no-trade clause and wants to stay in St. Louis, I would say "it's out of the question".
Just watch this interview where Heyman asks Arenado about the possibility of being traded. Arenado kindly answers the question and basically says "Sure, anything is possible, but I'd be very surprised", Heyman then thanks Arenado for answering the question, and then it sounds like Heyman left immediately after as he says "See ya" to Arenado and the third baseman responded, "Have a good one, brother". I reached out to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch to confirm and will update the story if I hear back.
Goold later followed up Heyman's question by saying Heyman kind of danced around the topic and asked Arenado straight up if he wants to remain with the Cardinals. Here was his response.
"Yeah, absolutely. I opted in for a reason, right? So, you know, I opted in, and if I didn't feel that way, I wouldn't have done that."
Arenado continued on talking about how he and his family love St. Louis, and that he hopes to see the club turn things around in the second half, while also acknowledging that changes need to be made.
So, in case you needed a reminder today, the Cardinals are not trading Nolan Arenado, nor are they trading Paul Goldschmidt. Yes, they have major issues, but they are not going to go into a rebuild. I cannot wait for this narrative to die.