Cardinals News: Why the Miles Mikolas extension is a huge win for St. Louis
The length of the Mikolas extension mitigates most of the risk
I would be very surprised if this deal ends up going poorly for the Cardinals, strictly upon the talent of Mikolas alone. I believe he'll be a really good pitcher for the next two seasons, even as he continues to age.
Should his talent dip or injuries happen though, this really isn't a big "risk" for St. Louis.
Again, comparing his deal to market value, the Cardinals got a bargain here, and whenever you sign a player, there is risk it won't work out. It is a part of doing business. If Mikolas falters though, that $16 million will hurt for sure, but it will not hurt as a $20 million to $30 million dollar AAV extension would have. Mikolas, had he hit the open market, probably could have received a little over $20 million, and gotten it at three or even four years.
St. Louis should feel really good about the value they got here, and fans should as well.
