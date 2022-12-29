Cardinals News: Two Possible Replacements for Dan McLaughlin
Bob Carpenter
Bringing Bob Carpenter back home would be another comfortable fit for the Cardinals TV booth. The 69-year-old is an experienced baseball announcer and a two-time St. Louis area Emmy Award winner for his coverage of the Redbirds.
He called games for the Cardinals on radio and TV for about 10 years. He was eventually replaced by Dan McLaughlin.
Since 2006, Carpenter has been the TV play-by-play announcer for the Washington Nationals on MASN. Like Rooney, his experience is extensive..
Carpenter spent 16 years as a baseball announcer with ESPN. He has served as team broadcaster for the New York Mets, Minnesota Twins, and Texas Rangers.
He has called national broadcasts of college football, college basketball, NCAA Tournaments, golf, tennis, and soccer. In addition to ESPN, Carpenter has worked for CBS Sports, USA Sports, and NBC Sports. Finally, for 17 years, he called TV play-by-play for the Oklahoma Sooners men's and women's basketball.
Bob Carpenter is under contract with the Nationals through 2023. So, bringing him back would require Bally Sports to buy out his contract, or wait until it expires.
Finally...
Replacing Dan McLaughlin won't be an easy task. He understood the Cardinal fanbase, and the legacy he inherited when he became the primary play-by-play announcer.
I'm sure there are others who will be considered to replace McLaughlin. Maybe 2023 will be used as a tryout season for his replacement or replacements.
Nonetheless, it's my opinion, either John Rooney or Bob Carpenter would be worthy replacements. They both have street cred with Cardinal fans, and they understand the legacy of the St. Louis Cardinals.