Cardinals News: 7 notable players who were drafted 7th overall
Prince Fielder
The Milwaukee Brewers chose Prince Fielder seventh overall in the 2002 MLB Draft out of Eau Gallie High School in Florida. The Canadian-born first baseman debuted 3 years later in 2005 against the then Tampa Bay Devil Rays. Fielder retired halfway through the 2016 season while playing in his 12th campaign.
A legacy player of Cecil Fielder, Prince had name recognition as a prep player. During his senior year at Eau Gallie High School, Fielder batted .524, and he smacked 10 home runs. Perfect Game listed him as the 47th overall prospect the year he was drafted. An initial commitment to play college ball at Arizona State was foregone after Fielder was drafted seventh overall.
For a time, Fielder was one of the best first basemen in baseball. He led all of baseball in 2009 with 141 runs batted in, and he led the league in walks with 114 in 2010. Prince Fielder finished top-13 in MVP voting five times throughout his career, and he finished as high as third in 2007. He retired a three-time Silver Slugger and a six-time All-Star with two Home Run Derby Championships to boot.
Fielder would go on to finish his career with 23.8 bWAR, and a slash line of .283/.382/.506 for an OPS+ of 134. He was an elite offensive player who was quite durable throughout his career, playing at least 157 games in 9 of his 12 seasons, though in his rookie year he had a late start. Fielder was inducted into the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame earlier this year.