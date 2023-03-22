Cardinals News: 3 St. Louis Cardinals roster bubble battles wrapping up
Taylor Motter vs. Kramer Robertson
The potential reserve infield job just got interesting with Paul DeJong likely to begin the season on the injured list. DeJong, previously the leading candidate to receive the last roster spot more by default than through spring production, could see his infield job usurped by either Taylor Motter or Kramer Robertson.
Motter started Spring Training hot before plummeting back to earth the past few games, but he remains tied for second on the team this spring with three home runs. The 33-year-old veteran has a fair amount of major league time, most notably with the Seattle Mariners in 2017.
Robertson, meanwhile, has a grand total of one major league at-bat under his belt, and he has done well so far, hitting .316 in spring and showing a strong eye at the plate, working five walks. The Cardinals might want to give Robertson a longer look with DeJong out, although regardless of who receives the role, he would likely only play about once a week.
A player I didn’t mention who could be a dark horse for this role is Masyn Winn, but the Cardinals likely want to give him more time in the minor leagues before letting him loose on the big stage. He’s the type of player who needs to be in the lineup nearly every day so he can have substantial time adjusting to the major leagues, and he’s likely better off doing that in Memphis for now.
The Cardinals have a boatload of good problems with this roster crunch, and with Spring Training winding down, these six players should have ample time to attempt to prove they can separate themselves and earn those coveted major league opportunities.