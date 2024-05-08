Cardinals-Mets start time: Rain delay updates from Busch Stadium
By Josh Jacobs
It's Sonny Gray bump day for the St. Louis Cardinals, but unfortunately, the weather is anything but sunny in St. Louis as they look to start the final game of their home series with the New York Mets.
The club announced on X that they do not anticipate the game starting on time at 12:15 CT due to inclement weather and will continue to provide information as they have it.
The cloudy skies and rainy day feels like a perfect parallel for what the Cardinals season feels like right now. Despite revamping their pitching staff this offseason and getting better results from their staff, their offense has been ice cold, ranking at the very bottom in baseball in almost every category, and the Cardinals have been in a skid the last week because of that.
To make matters worse, their star catcher Willson Contreras will now miss six to eight weeks due to a fractured forearm, something that occurred on a freak catcher's interference where J.D. Martinez's bat hit Contreras squarely on the forearm. Contreras was far and away the Cardinals' best position player this season, and now their already struggling lineup will have to turn things around without their best bat.
A few bats seemed to finally get things going last night. They had 11 hits last night as a club, including three from Alec Burleson and two from Brendan Donovan, and both of those guys hit solo home runs during the contest. Lars Nootbaar got on base four times yesterday, three times via the walk and once on a home run himself. The Cardinals need to string together more and more base runners and add more slug to their game, but their 2-10 showing with runners in scoring position came back to bite them once again.
Things look bleak for the Cardinals right now, but if the game is able to be played today, ace Sonny Gray is the perfect guy to have out on the mound to stop their losing ways and set the tone for their big weekend series against the Milwaukee Brewers.
We'll keep you updated on all things related to the rain delay as information is made available.