Cardinals' manager Oli Marmol has a pointed message for the 2024 offseason
Immediately following the 2023 season, manager Oli Marmol is already ready to shake things up in the Cardinals' clubhouse.
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals have played their final game of the 2023 season, and there is no way around how awful of a year it was for the club. Manager Oli Marmol would be the first to tell you that.
His quote about weeding out guys from the clubhouse who "care about themselves" more than winning gained traction throughout Cardinal Nation, beginning to stir discussion about who he may have been referring to, and causing many fans to question whether or not he's the right manager to be asking those questions.
When asked about the offseason, Marmol was very clear about his expectations for what needs to happen. The quote comes from Derrick Goold's piece in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
"Just reminds you — fix it,” he said. “Like this city deserves a really good product on that field. And it was a reminder of making sure that there is a big responsibility, and we cannot repeat what happened this year. They are deserving of a lot more. The fact that they continue to show up and still support the club means a lot. Now it’s on us to make it right."- Oli Marmol
Marmol was adamant that this work began immediately following the conclusion of the season, and that conversations were already underway about how to retool this team in a meaningful way. Not only do they want to avoid this disaster again, they want to get back to being a powerhouse in the National League.
There is a long offseason ahead of them in order to make that happen, but from what we have heard from Oli Marmol and John Mozeliak so far, it seems like big changes are coming.