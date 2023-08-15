Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar is the most underrated player in all of baseball

Lars Nootbaar is currently 8th in wRC+ (132) among all outfielders, ahead of guys like Corbin Carroll, Randy Arozarena, and Fernando Tatis Jr.



He’s also 12th in fWAR (3.2) among outfielders



Can we stop with the “he’s a fourth OF” stuff? @keithlaw @MLBNetwork #STLCards pic.twitter.com/5ElvVmaKTT