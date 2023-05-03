Cardinals: If St. Louis becomes sellers, these 6 players could be on the trade block
Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado will not be traded
I would be shocked, and I mean floored, if either of these guys were even entertained in trade talks for a second. I don’t think the Cardinals are going to go into a rebuild, so keeping Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado is essential for the quality of the 2024 team.
Arenado just opted into his contract with the club and is the future leader of the clubhouse with Adam Wainwright retiring this year. Arenado is locked up through the 2027 season, so there is no reason to sell on him now when he can be a cornerstone for years to come.
Goldschmidt only has one year left on his deal, but I just struggled to see a scenario where the Cardinals trade him. They are going to want him on their 2024 team and would likely want to retain him beyond that as well. Goldschmidt is a future Hall of Famer, still hitting like an All-Star level bat, and is someone the club won’t want to flippantly give up on.
So no, I’m already hesitant to even consider this team as potential sellers, but I am in no way going to entertain trading two future Hall of Famers who are still highly productive players (I know Arenado has struggled this year but I do not believe that will last).