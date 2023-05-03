Cardinals: If St. Louis becomes sellers, these 6 players could be on the trade block
Tommy Edman
If the Cardinals are punting on the 2023 season, they could decide to shop around shortstop Tommy Edman at this year’s trade deadline to capitalize on his value while it’s probably at its highest. Under team control through the 2025 season, Edman is an elite defender who can play all around the diamond and outfield and has a .814 OPS on the year.
That kind of player will be very valuable to contenders come July. Edman will even have appeal with teams who may not be World Series contenders but are taking steps in that direction to develop into a contender in future years. It may seem odd to trade a guy that talented with that much team control, but the Cardinals have a lot of options for their middle infield outside of him.
Masyn Winn is knocking on the doors of St. Louis and is ready to become the club’s shortstop of the future. Nolan Gorman and Brendan Donovan are excellent options to lock down second base for years to come, and Donovan has positional flexibility to play at shortstop as needed.