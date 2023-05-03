Cardinals: If St. Louis becomes sellers, these 6 players could be on the trade block
Jordan Hicks
Just a few weeks ago, most of us were done with Jordan Hicks. He blew up every single time he got on the mound and looked unplayable. In his last 5 games, Hicks has given up zero earned runs in 5.2 innings while striking out 14 batters. Hicks looks like a completely changed man now and should be a great asset on the market for bullpen-needy teams.
Hicks is a free agent after the season, so the Cardinals will likely be losing him anyways. His stuff plays though, and relievers, especially high-level ones, garner a lot of value on the open market as teams look to load up their bullpen with flamethrowers. Hick’s stuff will be too tantalizing to pass up for many teams, especially if he’s backing up his stuff with excellent performances.
There are some other relievers on the roster who could be pawned off if the Cardinals decide to sell, like Giovanny Gallegos or even Ryan Helsley, but since I doubt they’d be looking to go into a full on rebuild, I think they’d hold onto those arms. Hicks is the best bullpen arm they have that would be worth selling off if they are just looking to retool for next year.