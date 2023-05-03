Cardinals: If St. Louis becomes sellers, these 6 players could be on the trade block
Jack Flaherty
Statically, Jack Flaherty has not been as good as Montgomery, but he’s shown flashes of a guy who could go toe to toe with some of the best pitchers in baseball once again. Flaherty is a gamer, and he is regaining that strikeout stuff that made him so good during his best years.
Like Montgomery, there is a very good chance that Flaherty is gone after the 2024 season. I’m just not sure the Cardinals are going to extend him to the contract that he can get on the open market. Flaherty is only 27, so I can see the club thinking bringing him back would be good for the future of the club, but if they believe that’s a lost cause, grabbing value on the market makes sense if they are in a seller’s mode.
I do think there’s potential that Flaherty could net some very valuable assets on the market with the upside he presents to a team. A team could be interested in getting him in their clubhouse as well and working with him directly to see if he’s the kind of guy they want to bring back on a long-term deal. But the big appeal is the kind of stuff he would bring to their club in October. A team would likely trade for him to be their number two starter at best, but more likely their number three. The pro of getting Flaherty though is that he could turn in an ace-like performance, which could be a huge edge come October.