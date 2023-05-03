Cardinals: If St. Louis becomes sellers, these 6 players could be on the trade block
Jordan Montgomery
Before the season, many wondered whether Jordan Montgomery would receive an extension from the club. Instead, they extended Mikolas, effectively ending the potential of Montgomery returning to the club beyond the 2023 season.
Montgomery has been really good so far this year, posting a 3.34 in 35 innings of work. He’s carrying a 2.70 FIP as well, indicating that he can post even better numbers as the season goes on. Any contender looking to bolster their rotation down the stretch would love to have a lefty like Montgomery, who can easily slot into a playoff rotation as their third or fourth starter.
Being a rental, the Cardinals won’t get incredible value from him (unless he really pitches well this summer), but he should be able to net them valuable prospects or pieces for the 2024 club. The club could just hold onto him through the season and offer him a qualifying offer for another draft pick, but I think they’d rather cash in on his trade value if they are “out of the race” by the deadline.