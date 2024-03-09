Cardinals get another positive update on Sonny Gray
Cardinals fans have been holding their breaths all week hoping for some more good news on Sonny Gray. Fortunately, more good news came, as Gray progressed in his recovery.
By Curt Bishop
On Monday, Sonny Gray exited his start against the Nationals after just 1.2 innings.
Gray walked off the field with trainer Adam Olsen and Cardinals fans feared the worst.
Good news came on Tuesday when it was revealed that it was a very mild hamstring strain and it shouldn't take long for him to recover, but fans were still holding their breaths after John Mozeliak stated Gray's Opening Day start was in question.
Fortunately, more good news came on Thursday from John Denton, as well as Gray himself.
Denton revealed on Twitter that Gray has made some solid progress and even threw from 60 feet.
Gray makes progress in recovery
Personally, I am encouraged by this news. I think everybody was fearing the worst, even after learning the strain was mild.
The idea of walking into a series with the Dodgers without Gray is certainly daunting, and of course, that still may be the case.
But Gray himself seems pretty encouraged by the way things are going.
"It was a very precautionary thing," said Gray. "I was just trying to do the right thing. It was one of those that you're like 'I don't know what to do right now' and as soon as you say something it's like 'Hey we're gonna stop right here, which was the right thing to do."
Fortunately, Gray doesn't seem too worried, which tells me that maybe he's optimistic about being able to start the season on time.
Obviously, he could still start the year on the IL and still will likely at least miss his Opening Day start. But if he can make a start on the first road trip of the year or even start the home opener on April 4, then things should be okay.
I certainly feel better about everything knowing that he threw today and that he seems optimistic.
Hopefully, this means he'll start the season on time and maybe even avoid an IL stint.