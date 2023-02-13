Cardinals: Five players under the most pressure entering the 2023 season
Tyler O'Neill
Just two years away from free agency, Tyler O'Neill needs to bounce back from a frustrating 2023 season in order to get that big contract he will ideally be looking for, Not only is O'Neill in danger of losing that contract, but he also could end up falling out of the Cardinals' starting outfield if things don't go well for him.
I have to imagine that the Cardinals are cautiously optimistic that they will be getting a much better O'Neill in 2023 than they received last season. The Canadian's injuries kept him off the field constantly, destroying any chance of him finding a rhythm once again at the plate. The 27-year-old is a hard-working, high-character individual and deserves an opportunity to turn things around this year.
If his new off-season training routine has the impact the club was hoping for, O'Neill will be able to stay on the field in 2023 and will have every opportunity to prove his worth at the plate. When he is at the plate, he needs to get back to what made him so good in 2021: being aggressive.
If O'Neill falters, he will quickly find himself losing playing time to the club's other outfield options, and may find himself in a trade by season's end.