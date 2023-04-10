Cardinals drop series to Brewers as Walker, Arenado shine
Cardinals return to losing frustrations
Jake Woodford earned his second loss of the season, and it is safe to say, the experiment of having him start games should end soon. Woodford pitched 4.2 innings, giving up six hits, and three earned runs, including a home run. He did strike out five batters. And he walked one.
Genesis Cabrera pitched two-thirds of an inning, giving up one hit. Andre Pallante had a lousy inning of work Sunday, giving up four hits and three runs, including a home run to Christian Yelich. He did strike out three batters.
Jordan Hicks pitched two-thirds of an inning, striking out one batter. Ryan Helsley pitched an inning of work, walking one while striking out two batters.
The Cardinals got their lone run in the fourth inning when Jordan Walker singled to center field, allowing Nolan Arenado to score. Unfortunately, that was all the Cardinals were able to achieve on Sunday.
The Cardinals traveled to Denver to take on the Rockies in a three game set starting Monday.