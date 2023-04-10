Cardinals drop series to Brewers as Walker, Arenado shine
Cardinals have big win on Saturday
Jordan Montgomery had an excellent outing as the pitcher earned his second win of the season. He pitched seven innings, giving up three hits and two walks. Montgomery struck out nine batters. He was very effective in the outing. Hopefully, he builds on this, as the team needs a dependable starter of Montgomery's caliber.
Zack Thompson pitched an inning of relief, giving up two hits and a walk. He struck out one batter. Drew VerHagen had an effective ninth inning of work. He gave up no hits and struck out one batter.
The Cardinals got the scoring going in the first inning Saturday. Nolan Arenado hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Tommy Edman. Willson Contreras singled to right field, scoring Dylan Carlson.
In the third inning, Nolan Arenado hit the first home run of the season, the 300th of his career, on a fly to left field, scoring Paul Goldschmidt.
And then Jordan Walker came to bat.
Walker knocked his second home run of the season, on a liner to left center field. He scored Tyler O'Neill.
There could have been more for the Cardinals as the team was 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position, and left 10 on the base path.