Cardinals drop series to Brewers as Walker, Arenado shine
Cardinals get shut out Friday
Jack Flaherty had another frustrating outing as he pitched five innings, giving up four hits, six walks, and run runs. He was able to strike out three batters. It will be great if Flaherty can figure out what's going on so he can stop walking so many batters, and get them out on strikes. The Cardinals need Flaherty to be the top-tier pitcher the team wants.
Andre Pallante took over in the sixth inning, giving up three hits and one earned run while striking out one batter. Jordan Hicks pitched in the seventh inning. He gave up a home run to Willy Adames. He did walk one batter and struck out another.
Packy Naughton pitched two-thirds of an inning, giving up a walk and striking out one. Chris Stratton pitched the final third of the inning.
Brendan Donovan, Alec Burleson, and Jordan Walker each had a hit on Friday. Nolan Arenado was 2-for-4 on the evening. The team was 2-for-6 with runners in scoring position, leaving eight on the base path.