Cardinals: Celebrate Adam Wainwright's 200th win with this shirt
Adam Wainwright earned his 200th win on Tuesday night, turning in a vintage performance to blank the Brewers over seven innings.
Wainwright hasn't had a very good season, but the St. Louis Cardinals clearly wanted him to hit this milestone - a 'thank you' for his role over the last 18 seasons.
Waino's presence in St. Louis can't really be overstated. The Cardinals won two NL pennants and one World Series as Waino was named to three All-Star teams and won two Gold Glove Awards. He finished in the top three in NL Cy Young voting four times and led baseball in innings pitched twice.
But that Wainwright wasn't the man who took the mound on Tuesday. In his prime, Wainwright would touch the mid-90's with his fastball.
On Tuesday, his average cutter velocity was just 81MPH. But that didn't matter - because he masterfully worked around the zone and kept Milwaukee off balance.
When Waino did get into trouble, he worked his way out of it with his sinker and curveball. It was truly a 'turn back the clock' type of moment. Vintage Wainwright.
He's now just the 122nd player in MLB history to win 200 games. Which is why you need BreakingT's latest t-shirt.
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.