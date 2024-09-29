Cardinals can't neglect major league problems with minor league fixes

The St. Louis Cardinals are prepared to traverse a terrain not seen in the past two decades as they gut their player development system and potentially opt for a youth movement at the major league level in 2025. But while the play on the field might look different next season, one pillar looks to be standing strong. According to Katie Woo of The Athletic (subscription required), the Cardinals are expected to retain all of their major league coaches for 2025, including those whose contracts were set to expire. The most notable name on that list is hitting coach Turner Ward.

Under Ward’s tutelage in 2024, the Cardinals offense finished 23rd in the major leagues in runs scored, 22nd in home runs and a dreadful 28th in batting average with runners in scoring position. Despite this drop-off from 2023, the Cardinals' priorities for 2025 may be focused on the minor leagues.

Improvements within the farm system are sorely needed, but the Cardinals can't afford to overlook their issues on the coaching side in the major leagues. Hitting coaches tend to receive far too much blame regarding an offense's prowess throughout a season, but the Cardinals' historically poor performance with runners in scoring position points to an issue with their approach at the plate in these situations. The high turnover rate among hitting coaches throughout the league isn't a coincidence; different voices and philosophies are needed for many hitters to flourish.

Players such as Jordan Walker, Nolan Gorman and Dylan Carlson had strong rookie seasons with the Cardinals but failed to build on them or even remain consistent in the following years. Further head-scratchers arose when Lars Nootbaar mentioned his recent meeting with manager Oli Marmol to discuss what Nootbaar needs to work on regarding his offense during the offseason. It's baffling that this topic seemingly wasn't broached earlier in the season when Nootbaar was in the midst of severe struggles at the plate.

Chaim Bloom will direct his attention toward the minor league side of the franchise, and the Cardinals may finally acknowledge that they will likely take a step back in 2025. But by standing pat with the coaching staff, the Cardinals aren't in a position to fix what's going awry when these young players ascend to the major leagues. If they don't figure out the problems at the highest level, the development lower on the ladder will be for naught.