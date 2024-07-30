Cardinals big deadline move is firing up clubhouse for postseason run
The St. Louis Cardinals are pumped and ready for a playoff run
That's according to Cardinals manager Oli Marmol after today's three-team deal between the Cards, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Chicago White Sox. The Cardinals sent super-utility man Tommy Edman to the Dodgers for White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham and starting pitcher Erick Fedde.
Marmol said Pham, who came up through the Cardinals minor league system, will join the club on Tuesday, and Fedde will meet the team Thursday when they arrive in Chicago to take on the Chicago Cubs. Decisions are pending regarding when he will make his first start with the Cardinals and how the rotation will look going forward.
Marmol said the moves provided a needed jolt for the Cardinals, who see the activity as a sign management wants them to succeed.
Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat said multiple players had approached Marmol recently requesting Tommy Pham as an addition by name. Marmol told the media the clubhouse is fired up to have him back.
Matt Carpenter, who returned to the Cardinals this offseason as a veteran presence for a young squad, said Pham is one of the hardest-working teammates he has worked with. Indeed, Pham has an intensity that will be fun to see back with the Cardinals.
While Pham has done and said some questionable things over the years, he is a dynamic presence in the lineup and outfield. There has to be some hope the younger team members will pick up on his work ethic and determination. The veterans will see Pham's return to the team as another veteran piece to help guide a young team picking up how the Cardinals go about their business.
It will be great to have Pham back with the Cardinals. The fans admired him for his intensity, play-making ability, and desire to compete hard. It will be fun to see him in the lineup and to find his place in a young outfield looking for some experience.
It will be fun to see if Mozeliak and the front office have any more moves in the works.