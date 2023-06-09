Cardinals avoid the sweep from the Rangers, prepare for Reds
The Cardinals scored the only run of the game in the eighth inning.
Alec Burleson knocked a home run to left center field to give the Cardinals the lead. The homer traveled 375 feet at 99 mph.
The Cardinals secured the win thanks to some fine pitching from Jack Flaherty and the bullpen. Flaherty pitched six innings, giving up three hits and five walks. He did strike out eight batters. Jordan Hicks ultimately earned the win for the Cardinals. He pitched the seventh inning and gave up one hit while striking out one batter. Giovanny Gallegos held the victory with an inning of work, striking out one batter. Ryan Helsley earned his seventh save of the season, pitching the ninth. He looked sharp in his performance, striking out two batters.
Seeing the Cardinals avoid being swept by grinding out this victory was great. Hopefully, this win will help them gain momentum towards a winning streak. We can only hope!