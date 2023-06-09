Cardinals avoid the sweep from the Rangers, prepare for Reds
The Cardinals lost 6-4 to the Rangers on Tuesday
Tuesday brought on another disappointment. They couldn't climb their way out of the frustration.
Matthew Liberatore earned his second loss of the season, pitching four innings, giving up seven hits, two walks, and five runs, four of which were earned. He did give up a home run to Nathaniel Lowe. He did strike out two batters. Drew VerHagen pitched an inning, giving up two hits, including a home run to Adolis Garcia. He struck out one batter. Steven Matz pitched 1.1 innings of relief. Chris Stratton pitched 1.2 innings of relief, giving up three hits and a walk while striking out one.
Nolan Arenado got things going in the first inning with a home run to left center field, scoring Paul Goldschmidt. The homer traveled 406 feet at 99.7 mph. Willson Contreras hit a home run to left center field in the sixth inning. The homer traveled 404 feet at 110.8 mph. Jordan Walker brought the game to 6-4 when he hit a left-field home run. The mammoth shot traveled 430 feet at 110.2 mph.
Unfortunately, the Cardinals again couldn't muster any more offense. The team looked frustrated and miserable, displaying horrible body language that makes you wonder about the team's clubhouse vibe. Getting on a winning streak might help, but who knows with this group.