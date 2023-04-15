Cardinals: Ask me anything with Site Expert Josh Jacobs - 4/15
My first installment of "Ask me anything" for the 2023 Cardinals season
The St. Louis Cardinals are now midway through the month of April and off to a very odd start to their season. I have been pretty frustrated, like many of you, by the performance of the pitching staff to this point in the season and the multitude of missed opportunities at the plate. It's not been the start I expected from this team.
And yet, I'm very optimistic about this team for the rest of this season. For as bad as the pitching has been, it would be shocking to me if it continued to be that bad. For as frustrating as the missed opportunities at the plate have been, I see an offense that is primed to score runs in bunches all year long. For as "awful" as the club's record feels at this point in April, they are only a few games back from first place in the division with 148 games remaining.
The season is young, Cardinal faithful.
There are so many things to talk about with this team though, and I love the comments, ideas, suggestions, and yes, even the rants that make us Cardinal Nation. While we are always looking to produce content here on the site that is relevant to what you are searching for, it's fun to take some time to directly chat about different Cardinals' topics in the comments!
So for the rest of today (4/15), please throw any questions or topics you have for me or the rest of the community in the comments below, and I'll do my best to dialogue with each of them!