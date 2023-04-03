Cardinals News: An Opening Day weekend breakdown
Sunday Funday for the Cardinals
The Cardinals got home run happy off Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt.
Brendan Donovan led off the Cardinals' half of the first inning with a home run on a fly to right center field. Alec Burleson went back to back, getting a homer on a fly to left field. The blast traveled 363 feet at 101.2 mph.
Later that inning, Nolan Gorman knocked his first homer of the season on a fly to right-center field, scoring Willson Contreras. The blast traveled 446 feet at 105.2 mph. In the third inning, Nolan Arenado singled on a sharp liner to left field, scoring Burleson. Gorman then hit his second homer of the day on another fly to right center field, to score Arenado. The blast traveled 395 feet at 104.5 mph.
This is great to see Gorman off to such a great start this season as the team's designated hitter.
Just an epic afternoon at the plate for the Cardinals. The series had its frustrating moments, but it's a good start for the Cardinals.