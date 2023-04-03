Cardinals News: An Opening Day weekend breakdown
Lineup on positive side of scraping together runs on Saturday
It was appropriate to see the Cardinals honor Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado with the pre-game presentation of the Silver Slugger Awards.
In the third inning Saturday, Arenado got the Cardinals on the board thanks to a throwing error from Matt Chapman, allowing Brendan Donovan to score. Nolan Gorman knocked a single to left field, allowing Goldschmidt and Arenado to score.
Jordan Walker capped off the victory with a single on a sharp drive to second base. The hit allowed Arenado to score.