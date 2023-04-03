Fansided
Cardinals News: An Opening Day weekend breakdown

Miranda Remaklus
Jordan Walker shakes hands with the Red Jackets on Opening Day.
Jordan Walker shakes hands with the Red Jackets on Opening Day. / Joe Puetz/GettyImages
Adam Wainwright DID shine on Opening Day

He didn't take the mound Thursday afternoon, but Wainwright put on a performance during Opening Day festivities that few will ever forget.

In what seemed like a huge surprise to the fans and his teammates, Wainwright sang the National Anthem. If you haven't, please watch!

You could tell he was a bit nervous but he did a great job in a big moment. Considering all of the big moments Cardinals have seen from Wainwright over the seasons, this was a highlight all its own for Uncle Charlie.

