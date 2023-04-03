Cardinals News: An Opening Day weekend breakdown
2 of 5
Adam Wainwright DID shine on Opening Day
He didn't take the mound Thursday afternoon, but Wainwright put on a performance during Opening Day festivities that few will ever forget.
In what seemed like a huge surprise to the fans and his teammates, Wainwright sang the National Anthem. If you haven't, please watch!
You could tell he was a bit nervous but he did a great job in a big moment. Considering all of the big moments Cardinals have seen from Wainwright over the seasons, this was a highlight all its own for Uncle Charlie.