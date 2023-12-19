Cardinals alumni and media are helping raise money for Big League Impact tonight
We are raising support for Big League Impact, a non-profit started by Adam Wainwright, over on the Noot News Podcast with various Cardinals alumni and media.
By Josh Jacobs
One of my favorite things about the holidays is that it tends to bring out generosity in many people. Tonight, St. Louis Cardinals fans (or just anyone looking to support a great cause) will have the opportunity to partner with Cardinals alumni and media to raise money for Big League Impact over on the Noot News Podcast.
Founded by future Cardinal Hall of Famer Adam Wainwright, Big League Impact (per their website) partners with professional athletes through unique, sports-related fundraising platforms to help people meet basic human needs like food, clean water, medical care, shelter, and education in an effort to save lives, restore dignity, and instill hope. The current vice president of Big League Impact is newly acquired Cardinals starter Kyle Gibson, and some of their current player reps include Paul Goldschmidt, Tommy Edman, Aaron Nola, Miles Mikolas, Steven Matz, and Trevor Rosenthal.
I am one of the hosts of the Noot News Podcast alongside site contributors Andrew Wang and Sandy McMillian, and we are hosting a charity livestream to raise money for Big League Impact over on our YouTube channel from 6pm-10pm CT this evening (Tuesday, December 19th).
We'll be talking Cardinals baseball with an incredible guest lineup tonight, which features...
Trevor Rosenthal (Former Cardinals' reliever and current player rep for Big League Impact)
Victor Scott II (Cardinals prospect)
Jim Hayes (Bally Sports Midwest)
Katie Woo (Cardinals writer for The Athletic)
Brooke Grimsley (101 ESPN)
Lynn Worthy (Cardinals writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch)
Scott Van Slyke (Former Dodger, son of former Cardinal Andy Van Slyke, co-host of the Triple Play Podcast)
Joshua Reed (Co-host of the Triple Play Podcast)
Brenden Schaeffer (Cardinals writer for KMOV, host of KTGR Big Show, host of B-Schaeff Daily podcast)
Jeff Jones (Cardinals writer for the Belleville News-Democrat
JD Hafron (Locked on Cardinals Podcast)
We'll also be giving away prizes courtesy of Bally Sports Midwest to random donors throughout the evening!
Even if you cannot make the livestream, you can still donate to Big League Impact and all of the work they do by using this GoFundMe link.
We hope to see you join us to support this awesome organization and chat Cardinals baseball with us in the live stream tonight!