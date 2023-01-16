Cardinals all-time best third basemen in franchise history
#1 Ken Boyer
After all Ken Boyer accomplished in his career as a Major League Baseball player, it's criminal that he's not in the national Hall of Fame. Boyer spent 11 seasons with the Cardinals, earning All-Star selections 11 times, National League Gold Glove award for third base in five seasons from 1956-61, and again in 1963.
He was the NL MVP in 1964 after leading the Cardinals to a World Series Championship; Boyer had his big moment for the Cardinals in that World Series and hit a grand slam in Game 4 off Al Downing, giving the Cardinals a 4-3 victory.
While with the Cardinals, Boyer hit .293/.356/.475 with an OPS of .810. He had 269 doubles, 61 triples, 255 home runs, 988 runs scored, and 1,001 RBI. Boyer had 12 career walk-off hits. In 14 seasons at third base, he had 1,567 putouts, 3,652 assists, and 355 double plays with a .952 fielding percentage.
Once his playing career ended, Boyer managed, mostly in the minor leagues, for several seasons.
Boyer passed away in 1982 after a battle with lung cancer. Boyer's number 14 was retired by the Cardinals in 1984. He was inducted into the Cardinals Hall of Fame in 2014. Hopefully, he will be recognized by the national Hall of Fame.