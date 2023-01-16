Cardinals all-time best third basemen in franchise history
#2 Scott Rolen
Scott Rolen was a mainstay at the hot corner for the Cardinals from 2002-07. The tough-as-nails athlete earned the NL Gold Glove at third base while with the Cardinals in 2002, 2003, 2004, and 2006. He was an All-Star from 2003-06. Known as a member of the MV3 with Albert Pujols and Jim Edmonds, Rolen was a fan favorite and an obvious top third baseman in the franchise's history with his spectacular plays at the position, leadership, and offense.
He was drafted by the Phillies in 1993 and traded to the Cardinals in July 2002. During his six seasons with the Cardinals, Rolen hit .286/.370/.510 with an OPS of .879. He hit 173 doubles, 111 doubles, 421 runs scored, and 453 RBI. At third base, he had a career fielding percentage of .968. He had 4,081 assists and 355 double plays, playing a vital role for the Cardinals in their 2006 World Series championship, and was also key to their World Series run in 2004.
After several conflicts with manager Tony LaRussa, Rolen was traded to the Blue Jays for Troy Glaus.
Rolen was inducted into the Cardinals Hall of Fame in 2019 and could receive good news about being inducted into the national Hall of Fame on Jan. 24.