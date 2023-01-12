Cardinals all-time best second basemen in franchise history
4. Julian Javier
Julian Javier joined the Cardinals on May 28, 1960, via a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates, making his team and major league debut that day by going 2-for-3. (His big-league batting average would never be that high again.) While he had more over-the-fence power than Herr, his bat overall was less productive, which a much lower walk rate and significantly higher strikeout rate.
However, not to be outdone by Herr when it comes to successful decades, Javier also came along at the right time to be a part of three World Series teams, this group winning two of the three in which they appeared, capturing titles in 1964 and '67 while falling short in '68, another seven-game loss. Javier finished ninth during that '67 championship season, with Triple Crown numbers of .281/14/64, 68 runs scored, and six steals (in 13 attempts!).
A two-time All-Star, Javier edges past Herr in this ranking mostly due to his 50% edge in games played with the Redbirds. The Phantom, as he was known, played 1,578 games for St. Louis, making over 1,800 plate appearances more than Herr. Javier also scored 719 runs, drove in 494, hit 76 home runs, and stole 134 bases while hitting .258/.297/.356 in an era of low offense during the 1960-'71 period. However, if someone wanted to bump Herr in front of Javier, I wouldn't put up too much of a fight.