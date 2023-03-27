Cardinals News: 5 biggest storylines as Spring Training comes to an end
1. Jordan Walker makes Opening Day roster
The St. Lous Cardinals gave Jordan Walker the best news regarding his status with the team.
Walker is making good on the goal many fans heard him set at Cardinals Caravan events and during Winter Warm-up. He wanted to be at Busch Stadium on Opening Day and take in that full experience with the Red Jackets and the Hall of Famers, the Clydesdales, and the sea of red with a packed-out stadium. St. Louis and Busch Stadium on Opening Day. There's nothing like it, and soon, Walker will get it.
Walker had a tremendous Spring Training. His play and maturity impressed the coaching staff and his teammates along the way.
It's been fun to see the absolute joy Walker has for the game of baseball. Here's hoping he has one heck of a rookie year, and his legend grows by leaps and bounds.