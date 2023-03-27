Cardinals News: 5 biggest storylines as Spring Training comes to an end
4. Roster moves
Paul DeJong will start the season on the injured list with back issues. Wilking Rodriguez will also begin the season on the injured list with right shoulder tightness. Adam Wainwright will also start the season on the injured list with a groin strain.
Juan Yepez will miss the Opening Day in St. Louis as he will start the season with Triple-A Memphis along with Genesis Cabrera and Jojo Romero. It seems almost like the Cardinals have the luxury to do this, as they have some depth in the bullpen. This also allows them to reward two young players with excellent Spring Training performances. Taylor Motter and the organization's top prospect, Jordan Walker, made it to the roster. It's nice to see the team has the young depth that prevents them from depending on undependable players.