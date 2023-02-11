Cardinals' 5 all-time best relief pitchers in franchise history
3. Todd Worrell
Todd Worrell was the Cardinals' first-round draft choice in 1982.
Worrell played for the Cardinals from 1985-1992. He played in 17 games for the Cardinals in 1985 and played a key role in the team's World Series run. He was on the mound the night of the infamous Don Denkinger game.
It was Game 6 of the World Series. Worrell had come into relief Ken Dayley. It was 1-0, and the team was three outs away from a World Series title. Royals hitter Jorge Orta hit a ground ball to the mound that Jack Clark fielded. Clark threw to Worrell, who had covered first.
The throw narrowly beat Orta to the base, but Denkinger called him safe. Worrell gave up the game-winning hit to the Royals, who won 2-1. The Royal went on to win the World Series in Game 7.
Worrell bounced back in 1986. He went 9-10 on the season. He finished 60 games, earning 36 saves that summer. He led the league in saves. He struck out 73 batters over 103.2 innings. And, he earned the NL Rookie of the Year award.
While with the Cardinals, he was 33-33 with an ERA of 2.56. He earned 129 saves over 425. 2 innings. Worrell's save total is third all-time in franchise history. He struck out 365 batters.
After the 1992 season, he became a free agent and signed with the Dodgers, ending his career in 1997.
Worrell has gone on to be involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He was president of the organization for three years. He was a pitching coach at Westminster Christian Academy in St. Louis. He was the pitching coach for the former River City Rascals of the Independent Frontier League.
Worrell has not received recognition from the National Hall of Fame or the Cardinals Hall of Fame.