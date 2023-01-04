Cardinals' 5 all-time best catchers in franchise history
4. Tom Pagnozzi
Taken by the Cardinals in the eighth round of the 1983 draft, Tom Pagnozzi spent all 12 years of his major league career with the Cardinals and was noted for his strong defense behind the plate. Originally a backup catcher and utility player, Pagnozzi took over behind the plate full-time in 1991, when he led the National League in defensive WAR and total zone runs as a catcher.
Pagnozzi was named to the National League All-Star team in 1992, the year where he won his second of three Gold Glove awards. His strongest season offensively was in 1994, at age 31. That year, Pagnozzi hit .272/.327/.416. He also led the major leagues in caught-stealing percentage in 1994, nailing 50% of attempted base stealers.
Pagnozzi retired in 1998 after the Cardinals released him in August. He finished his career with a .254 average, and he ranks 20th all-time among catchers in total zone runs.