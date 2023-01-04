Cardinals' 5 all-time best catchers in franchise history
5. Mike Matheny
Mike Matheny spent his first five major league seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers, but he really came into his own after he signed with the Cardinals in December 1999. He won four Gold Glove awards, three of them with the Cardinals.
Matheny hit .261 in 2000 and threw out 53% of attempted base stealers, tops in the National League. That year, he also finished first in total zone runs among catchers. During his Cardinals tenure, Matheny hit a respectable (for a catcher) .245.
Concussions plagued Matheny throughout his career, and he retired before the 2007 season because of the effects of post-concussion syndrome. Matheny has been active in his support of improved safety for catchers.
Since his playing career ended, Matheny has served as a manager for the Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals. Under Matheny's management, the Cardinals won the National League Central title from 2013 to 2015. The Cardinals fired Matheny on July 14. 2018, and the Royals hired him on Oct. 31, 2019. He managed the Royals for three seasons.