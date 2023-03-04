Cardinals: 4 prospects to know going deeper into Spring Training
Jordan Walker
Probably the most exciting young prospect to come from the Cardinals organization in some time, Jordan Walker has set his sight set to be with the Cardinals on Opening Day at Busch Stadium.
Walker was the first-round draft pick, the 21st overall, by the Cardinals in the 2020 MLB Draft out of Decatur High School in Stone Mountain, Ga. Walker opted out of his commitment to play baseball at Duke University after signing a $2.9 million bonus with the Cardinals. He signed as a third baseman but quickly moved to the outfield after the team traded to get 10-time Gold Glove-winning third baseman Nolan Arenado.
It's been a successful endeavor for the 20-year-old. MLBPipeline.com said of Walker, "He’s still a work in progress with his reads and routes. He’s a better runner than his size would indicate, and even if he slows down as he matures, he could be a serviceable corner outfielder."
Walker has a great bat and speed on the basepaths. During his time in the minors, he's hit .310/.388/.525 with an OPS of .913. He's had 33 home runs and 116 RBI. Walker spent his time last season with Springfield and earned a trip to play for the Salt River Rafters in the Arizona Fall League. He's already hit a massive home run at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter. He hit a 108.9 mph home run 430 feet off Florida Marlins pitcher Johnny Cueto. Imagine that at Busch Stadium.
Seeing how things come together this Spring for Walker will be fun. He said he wants to be in the outfield on opening day at Busch Stadium. He wants to be part of the pomp and circumstance. He's undoubtedly performing to make his goal a reality. Walker should be an Opening Day mainstay for the Cardinals for years to come, but here's hoping he arrives a little early and fans see him at Busch Stadium on March 30.