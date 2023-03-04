Cardinals: 4 prospects to know going deeper into Spring Training
Gordon Graceffo
Graceffo was drafted from Villanova in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Villanova. He is a prospect that's turning some heads this spring. Last season he played for the Peoria Chiefs and was promoted to the Springfield Cardinals.
According to MLBPipeline.com, Graceffo has a unique windup with a kinetic motion that can make him more challenging for hitters to pick up. He uses a mix of a fastball, a slider, and a sinking changeup. He also has an offspeed curveball.
MLBPipeline said, "Graceffo’s special command gives him a promising floor as a No. 5 starter, and he can be more if he uses the breadth of his arsenal to generate more whiffs."
With so many questions on the starting rotation, that's promising information regarding Graceffo. He will be an essential player to watch this Spring and will likely get some playing time when Adam Wainwright and Miles Mikolas play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. The starting rotation has suffered plenty of injuries over the past few seasons. Having a promising young starting pitcher make his way to the starting rotation from within the farm system would be a relief. Graceffo will be a fun player to watch.