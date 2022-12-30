Cardinals: 3 possible starting pitching targets the team could get by trade
Shane Bieber is a young talent that would fit many needs
A young, innings-eating strike thrower is just what the Cardinals could use. Add in that Shane Bieber does not hit free agency until 2025, and he may be the perfect target for the Cardinals to fill their pitching need.
Bieber was a 4.9 WAR pitcher in 2022. With 31 games started, the 27-year-old righty was 13-8 with 200 innings under his belt. With a 2.88 ERA, He had 198 strikeouts. He had a 48.2-percent ground-ball rate. Imagine his numbers in front of the Cardinals' Gold Glove-caliber defense.
Bieber uses an exciting mix of pitches, including a four-seam fastball, a slider, a curveball, a cutter, and a change-up. He mixes up the pitches nicely to throw hitters off balance. He could be an outstanding addition to the Cardinals' rotation if Mozeliak takes a chance to get him.