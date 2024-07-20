Cardinals 2024 Draft Picks Signing Tracker: Signing bonus, signing deadline
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals have begun their second-half campaign to return to the playoffs, but even after the MLB Draft has finished, the Cardinals still need to lock up each of their draftees to contracts before the end of the month.
If you're unfamiliar with how the MLB Draft process works, teams are allotted a certain draft bonus pool based on where they are selecting in the order and must use that bonus pool money to sign each of the players they drafted. There are "slot values" for each pick in the first 10 rounds that tell you generally what that player should be signed for, but players and teams are able to negotiate contracts to reach agreements above or below their slot value.
This year, the Cardinals' total bonus pool was $10,213,00, with their first-round pick being valued at $6,823,700. Their total pool is significantly lower than teams they were drafting in the top 10 due to losing their second-round pick when they signed Sonny Gray this past offseason. It is worth noting though that the Cardinals are one of only four teams to outspend their bonus pool in each of the last 12 drafts and pay tax for that.
Note: Picks 11-20 do not come with assigned slot values, but any dollar spent over $150,000 on a signee will come out of the club's bonus pool.
Cardinals 2024 Draft Class Tracker: Picks, signing bonus, signing deadline
Below, you'll find all the players the Cardinals selected in the 2024 Draft. We'll update this list with notes on if a player has signed and as information becomes available, how much they signed for. The deadline for draft picks to sign is August 1st at 4:00 p.m. CT, so some picks may take longer than others to sign.