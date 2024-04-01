Buying or selling the biggest storylines from the Cardinals' series loss to Dodgers
What takeaways should we have from the Cardinals opening series against the Dodgers?
By Josh Jacobs
Buy: Victor Scott II is awesome to watch and already extremely impacful
Cardinals fans got their wish this weekend as Victor Scott II made the Opening Day roster and started all four games for the Cardinals in center field. It wasn't a world-breaking debut series for Scott, but he was fun to watch and is already proving he can be an impactful player for this club.
Scott got on base three times during the series, once on an error from Mookie Betts that I would have ruled an infield single, an actual infield single, and a sweet double to left center during the series finale. Scott looked his best at the plate in the fourth game, which is a good sign in terms of momentum.
When Scott was on base, he was clearly impacting the game. He got on base three times (four if you include being the extra innings runner during the 10th inning of game three), and scored three times. Scoring 75% of the time you get on base, especially as the 8th hitter, is a great sign for this team.
His defense in center field was noteworthy as well. He made multiple nice plays out there this weekend and was making some other plays look routine that most center fielders don't get to easily (if at all). For a club whose defense was a major negative in 2023, having Scott out in center field to stabilize that group means a lot.
I can't wait to see how Scott performs this upcoming week in San Diego and in opening home stand.