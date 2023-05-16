Brewers vs. Cardinals prediction and odds for Tuesday, May 16 (More runs on the way)
By Reed Wallach
Are the tides starting to turn for the St. Louis Cardinals?
The Cards throttled the first place Milwaukee Brewers by the score of 18-1 on Monday as the Red Birds look to make up some ground in the NL Central. Both teams will turn to left handed pitching on Tuesday in hopes of sparking a win with St. Louis starting Jordan Montgomery and the Brewers countering with Wade Miley.
How should we bet this one? Let's first check out the odds and look for the best way to wager on it:
Brewers vs. Cardinals odds, run line and total
Brewers vs. Cardinals prediction and pick
I think you can bet on another high scoring affair on Tuesday night with the way both teams hit left handed pitching.
The Brewers are 11th in batting average against southpaws while hitting 38 home runs in over 1,000 at bats against lefties this season. However, the team will likely be chasing the Cardinals vaunted lineup that is starting to remind people why the club was favored to win the division once again this season.
The Cards are second in the big leagues against lefties in terms of on-base percentage while cracking 44 home runs in over 1,100 at bats. Miley has seen his pitching hold up this season across seven starts by limiting his walks, but he has struggled to strike batters out (he has punched out less than six batters per nine but has walked fewer than two). However, the Cardinals lineup is far too explosive to keep down. I believe Miley will be chased early from this one and hand the ball to a bottom 10 bullpen.
The Brewers ability to hit southpaws gives me pause from laying the price on the Cardinals, but I'm siding with the over on Tuesday.
