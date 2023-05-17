Brewers vs. Cardinals prediction and odds for Wednesday, May 17 (Fade Milwaukee)
The Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals had a tale of two games so far in their three-game set.
The Cardinals won the first game in the biggest blowout of the season, beating the Brewers by a final score of 18-1. Then, the Brewers followed that up with a tight 3-2 victory on Tuesday night.
Now, the two teams will face-off against each other in a rubber match on Wednesday.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this NL Central series finale.
Brewers vs. Cardinals odds, run line, and total
Brewers vs. Cardinals prediction and pick
My strategy in betting on Brewers game is simple. Bet on them when they take on a right-handed pitcher and bet against them when they face a left-handed pitcher. Their OPS drops from .727 to .647 when taking on lefties, which is the second worst mark in the Majors.
Tonight, they'll take on lefty Matthew Liberatore, so it's time to fade the Brew Crew. Liberatore will be making his first start in the Majors this season after pitching a 3.13 ERA across eight starts with the Cardinals' AAA affiliate.
He'll take on Corbin Burnes of Milwaukee, which is actually great news for the Cardinals. Much like the Brewers, the Cardinals have fared much better against righties this season with their OPS improving from .741 to .780.
The Brewers have also had the third worst bullpen in the Majors in the month of May with an ERA of 5.96.
Give me the Cardinals tonight.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.